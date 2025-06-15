SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 46,074 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 656.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $113,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $57.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

