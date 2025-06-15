SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 98,362 Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of RDWR opened at $26.60 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

