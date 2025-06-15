SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $892.64 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $851.86 and a 200 day moving average of $888.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.80.

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

