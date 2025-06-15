SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 401.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TGNA. Benchmark decreased their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Report on TEGNA

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.