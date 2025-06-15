SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 2.2%

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.