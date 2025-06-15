SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $184.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.29. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

