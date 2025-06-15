SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

