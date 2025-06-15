SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,499 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 143.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Penumbra by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total value of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,282.57. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $4,035,889.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,993,752.85. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,755 shares of company stock valued at $40,395,871 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $256.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

