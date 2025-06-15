SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.