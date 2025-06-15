SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2,163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

