SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 59,958 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,958 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

KE Stock Performance

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

KE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s payout ratio is presently 58.49%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

