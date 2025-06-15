Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 528,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 148,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.77. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

