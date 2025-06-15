SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.64. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $34,292.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,608. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,889 shares of company stock worth $6,896,574. 9.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

