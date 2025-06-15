SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

