Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3,763.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,342,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $249.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.40.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFX

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.