Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Several other research firms have also commented on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Teradata by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

