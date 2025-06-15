Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.33, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

