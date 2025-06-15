UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

