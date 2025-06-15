UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 170.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 33,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,567,318.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,339.50. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.