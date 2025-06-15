UMB Bank n.a. Invests $46,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,836,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155,295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 143,863 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE ADX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.