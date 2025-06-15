UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 29 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NewMarket by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $229,989.94. This represents a 46.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $648.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $480.00 and a one year high of $671.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.66 and its 200 day moving average is $559.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

