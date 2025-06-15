Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.55. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

