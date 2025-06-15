Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,878 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $153.52 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

