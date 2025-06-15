USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,249,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,258 shares.The stock last traded at $14.01 and had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USAR. Wall Street Zen raised USA Rare Earth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

USA Rare Earth Stock Down 8.9%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

