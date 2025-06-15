Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 990.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $151.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.54.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.20.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

