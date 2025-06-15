Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,426.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 247,545 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 549,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 133,452 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $89.96 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

