Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,658 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.63% of Veritex worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 2,502.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.