Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,521 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $173.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

