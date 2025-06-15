Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Francis Nelson Shen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$595.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Vitalhub has a 1-year low of C$6.74 and a 1-year high of C$12.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.63.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

