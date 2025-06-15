Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Down 4.0%

WDH stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of -0.29. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $6,760,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Waterdrop by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 369,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.