Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,952.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

