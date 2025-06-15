Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $346,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $5,691,283.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $41.16 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

