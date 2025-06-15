Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $298.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $365.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

