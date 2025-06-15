Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.