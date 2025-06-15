Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,251,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $792,796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,495 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of HIG opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,291 shares of company stock worth $12,078,254. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

