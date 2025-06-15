Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 155.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

