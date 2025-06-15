Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

