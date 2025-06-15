Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance
KNX stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
