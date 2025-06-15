Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4,272.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 208,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

VNO stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

