Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $91.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

