1,768 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $129.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

