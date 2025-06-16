403 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TYL opened at $580.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $564.19 and a 200 day moving average of $584.27. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.50 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,044 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.20, for a total transaction of $613,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,558.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,519.38. The trade was a 41.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,366 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.