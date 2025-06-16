6,500 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,820,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $772,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,213,169.25. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,319,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,418,779.56. This trade represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,459,697 shares of company stock worth $785,280,811. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

