6,646 Shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

