6,949 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $46.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

