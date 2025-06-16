Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 92,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 62,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $292,379.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,667,161 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,985.09. This trade represents a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 198,123 shares of company stock worth $863,040 and have sold 13,010 shares worth $26,020. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

