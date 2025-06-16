Agriculture Stocks To Consider – June 14th

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, distribution, or support of agricultural goods. This includes firms that grow crops or raise livestock, manufacture farm equipment, supply seeds and fertilizers, or provide agricultural technology and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the farming sector and benefit from trends in food demand, commodity prices, and rural development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.16. 4,237,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $7.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.04. The stock had a trading volume of 824,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,113. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.51. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.59. 964,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,759. Chubb has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

