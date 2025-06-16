Airline Stocks To Watch Today – June 13th

Get alerts:

RTX, American Airlines Group, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger and cargo flights, giving investors partial ownership in the airline industry. Their performance is influenced by factors such as global travel demand, fuel prices, regulatory changes and economic cycles. As a result, airline stocks often exhibit cyclical volatility, offering both growth opportunities and risk tied to broader travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,107,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,738,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 7,266,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

