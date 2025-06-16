Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.