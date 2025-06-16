Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.10 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

